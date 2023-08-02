Shanghai records highest per capita disposable income in H1

During the first six months of this year, urban residents' per capita disposable income topped 20,000 yuan ($2,784.58) in eight of China's 31 provincial-level regions, one more from the previous year, financial news outlet Yicai reported Wednesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently announced the per capita disposable income in China's 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.

Average per capita disposable income in Shanghai reached 42,870 yuan, the highest among China's 31 provincial-level regions, followed by Beijing (41,358 yuan) and Zhejiang province (34,317 yuan).

China's average per capita disposable income stood at 19,672 yuan in the first half, up 6.5 percent year-on-year and up 1.4 percentage points from the first quarter, NBS data showed.

A total of nine provincial-level regions outperformed the national average, including Shanghai, Beijing, Zhejiang province, Jiangsu province, Tianjin, Guangdong province and Fujian province, Shandong province, and Chongqing municipality.

Among them, the per capita disposable income in Shandong province crossed the 20,000 yuan threshold for the first time, reaching 20,309 yuan in the first six months.