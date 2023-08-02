All passengers, crew members of stranded Train K1178 safely transferred

Food and water were sent to passengers on Train K1178 after it was forced to stop at Yanhecheng Station due to downpours. (Photo/Weibo account of China Railway Beijing Group)

(ECNS) -- By 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a special train service had transferred all stranded passengers of Train K1178 to Zhangjiakou Station in Hebei Province, according to China Railway Beijing Group.

They would be taken on Jingzhang High-speed Railway back to Beijing North Railway Station.

Train K1178, carrying 841 passengers and 30 crew members, had stopped at Yanhecheng Station due to downpours. All are now safe.

An additional 32 crew members have been dispatched to provide food and water to passengers.

After repairs, the railway line between Jiuzhuangwo and Yanhecheng stations on the Fengtai -Shacheng line has been reopened.

Persistent severe rainstorms caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern China for the fourth day and caused extensive flooding since Saturday, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives.