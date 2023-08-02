Stranded train passengers get assistance

Workers and volunteers move donated materials at the Sanjiadian Railway Station in Mentougou district of Beijing on Aug 1, 2023. （Photo by Tao Ran/Provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

The first group of 328 passengers who had been trapped on the K396 train in Mentougou district by heavy rain, arrived safely at Beijing's Fengtai Station on Wednesday morning.

Before their arrival, they had been stranded for two days and two nights. Most of the passengers in the group were between 20 and 40 years old. They had walked for hours at night, according to report by China Central Television.

The railway and government departments prepared food such as water and bread for these passengers, along with rescue equipment such as wheelchairs and stretchers. Authorities called for 400 taxis to transport the passengers.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, 40 police personnel after a four-hour hike reached Mentougou's Luopoling train station, where people had been trapped. Supplies were brought to passengers on the K396 train. At 10:50 pm, more food, clothing and medicine arrived.

At 1:45 am on Wednesday, the first batch of 328 passengers began to be transferred and arrived at the Xiehejian station before dawn. They took a train to Beijing's Fengtai Station. The plan was to evacuate the remaining passengers later in the day.

During the evacuation of passengers from the mountain, a temporary command center was set up in Mentougou district to coordinate and manage rescue operations. Emergency, firefighting and medical rescue teams were arranged, and supply points were established to provide drinking water, food, medicine and other necessities to ensure the safety and basic needs of the evacuees.

The K396 train had started from Wuhai West in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and was bound for Beijing's Fengtai Railway Station with more than 900 passengers.