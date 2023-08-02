Former national men's football team coach prosecuted for bribes

Li Tie, former head coach of the Chinese national men's football team, has been prosecuted by Xianning people's procuratorate, Hubei province, on suspicion of giving and taking bribes, according to a statement.

Li was placed under investigation by a discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, which was sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the National Commission of Supervision and the Hubei provincial commission of supervision in November 2022.

The supervisory commission and the public security bureau of Chibi city, Hubei province, recently concluded the investigation of Li's case and transferred it to the procuratorial organs for review and prosecution.

The Xianning procuratorate was tasked to handle the case and initiated a public prosecution with the Xianning Intermediate People's Court.