Xi sends message of sympathy over Pakistan blast

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy on Tuesday to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over a deadly suicide bombing incident in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the suicide bombing that resulted in significant casualties and injuries in Pakistan.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He emphasized that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns this attack, adding that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts in advancing its national counterterrorism action plan and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and security.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The death toll from the blast has risen to 56, Reuters quoted a government official as saying on Tuesday.

More than 100 others were injured in the blast, media reported.

Alvi and Sharif have condemned the attack and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. Both have also extended their sympathy to the bereaved families.

The international community has also strongly condemned the deadly attack.

Nearly 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, or JUI-F, a key government coalition partner led by Fazlur Rehman, were eagerly awaiting the commencement of a political rally under a large tent near a market when bombs exploded in the crowd. The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a statement released by the terrorist group through its media handler in the Arabic language, a suicide bomber of IS conducted the attack at the political workers' convention of the JUI-F in the Khar area of the Bajaur district of the province.

Rehman, leader of the JUI-F, was not present at the rally.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China firmly supports Pakistan in advancing its Action to Counter Terrorism and its firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, upholding social stability and protecting people's lives.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" suicide terrorist attack, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a news statement, Security Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever.

Strong condemnation

Earlier on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan in combating this scourge, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, told a regular press briefing at the UN headquarters.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iran have also voiced their support for the Pakistani people.

In a statement released by the UAE's Foreign Ministry on Monday, the UAE expressed its "strong condemnation of the criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles".

Egypt also condemned the attack on Monday in the strongest terms. In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Egypt's categorical rejection of all forms of violence, stressing its full solidarity with Pakistan in confronting extremism and terrorism.

The Pakistani government has vowed to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice, hoping to provide some closure to the affected families and communities. Security forces are intensifying their efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating within the country's borders.