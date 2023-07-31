Armed forces called on to boost modernization

President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to speed up efforts to boost the modernization of the armed forces of the People's Liberation Army.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday in Southwest China's Sichuan province while inspecting the air force operations of the PLA Western Theater Command.

Xi made the inspection tour ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on Tuesday.

He stressed the need to enhance military preparedness and ensure airspace security by thoroughly carrying out regular air defense.

Xi demanded an accelerated pace of pushing new equipment and forces to form combat forces. The new equipment and forces should be integrated into the current combat systems, he added.

Xi said that efforts should be made to arrange more realistic combat exercises, concentrate training resources on difficult tactics and maneuvers, and seek better results from training.

He urged commanders and troops to follow resolutions of the 20th CPC National Congress, uphold the Party's thoughts on strengthening the military and its military strategies in the new era, and enhance the building of Party organizations at every level.

Xi was accompanied by General He Weidong, a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi listened to reports about the air force's development and training, and acknowledged its work results.