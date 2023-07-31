Licensed to thrill as merchandise sales surge

The official licensed merchandise store for the Chengdu FISU World University Games has been overwhelmed with visitors since it opened on Saturday.

Located in the Chengdu Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium, which gained global attention on Friday night as it held the opening ceremony for the Chengdu games, the store took the spotlight when it was inaugurated the following morning, as FISU acting president Leonz Eder, who cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony, participated in the opening.

Covering about 350 square meters and closely connected to the stadium, which is the main venue of the games, the store offers a one-stop cultural and creative shopping service for athletes and visitors from all over the world.

According to Pei Zimo, information officer in charge of the inauguration ceremony, the store is the largest official cultural and creative sports store for the games, and will start selling more licensed merchandise, including items from previous university games.

Chen Yuezhong, manager of the store, said that it sells 43 items, a more complete lineup compared to stores elsewhere. Some popular items that have sold out in other stores are available at the stadium store.

Chen said that in addition to the Rongbao dolls, which are the most popular item in the store, the Rongbao Sichuan Opera face mask blind box and Rongbao thermos cup are also selling well with domestic and foreign visitors.

As the mascot of the Chengdu games, Rongbao has been popular since it made the debut on Dec 30,2019. Many buyers have been enthusiastically purchasing Rongbao-themed items.

The games have recruited 86 franchise companies, including top cultural and creative companies, to make 18 series and around 1,000 licensed items like toys, badges, stationery and stamps that focus on Rongbao, Pei said.

Some 450 licensed retail stores have been set up in urban business districts, popular scenic spots and subway stations around Chengdu to sell Rongbao items, she said.

By the end of June, around 50 million yuan ($7 million) of licensed merchandise had been sold, she added.

Rongbao, a giant panda with a torch in the hand, reminds people of Sichuan, the habitat of the giant panda and of the 31st Summer World University Games currently being held in Chengdu, as the flame of the torch is shaped like a number 31.