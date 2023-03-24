China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 25,000 trips on trade corridor

China's rail-sea intermodal trains have made 25,000 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

A cargo train carrying 74 containers of imported goods departed from the Qinzhou port station in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday. It is scheduled to arrive at the Chengxiang station in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, in two to three days.

It is the 25,000th rail-sea intermodal train to travel along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

With booming trade, the number of train trips the rail-sea intermodal service of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has made surged from 178 in 2017 to 8,820 in 2022.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members. The rail-sea intermodal service has expanded to cover 61 cities in 17 provincial-level regions in China.

Thanks to the development of the trade corridor, the Beibu Gulf Port in Guangxi has opened 47 trade routes to cover 393 ports in 119 countries and regions.