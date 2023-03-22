LINE

Xi says ready to join Putin in making plans for bilateral ties, practical cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday that he would like to work with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to make plans for bilateral ties and practical cooperation so as to promote the development and revitalization of the two countries.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Putin in expanded format in the Kremlin.

Xi pointed out that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations have always maintained a vigorous, healthy and stable development momentum.

The two countries have deepened political mutual trust, converging interests and people-to-people bonding, and have continued to advance cooperation in economy, trade, investment, energy, people-to-people and cultural exchanges as well as cooperation at local levels, Xi said.

Xi said that he had good exchanges with President Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin since arrival, and reached many important consensuses with them.

China-Russia cooperation is covering more areas, building greater consensus and delivering early harvests, Xi said, noting that more cooperation is being comprehensively advanced. 

