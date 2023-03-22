Hong Kong, Guangdong sign deals to boost cooperation, GBA development

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Guangdong provincial government signed a slew of cooperation documents here on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation and high-quality development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The documents were signed following a joint meeting attended by high-ranking officials from the two regions, which have agreed to continue steadily advancing exchanges and cooperation in sectors such as technology, financial services and the Northern Metropolis development.

It was the first physical Hong Kong and Guangdong cooperation joint conference held after normal travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland fully resumed.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee and Wang Weizhong, governor of Guangdong province, jointly chaired the meeting. Yang Wanming, deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Yin Zonghua, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, attended the meeting.