Paris 2024 organizers to recruit 45,000 volunteers

The Paris Olympics volunteers' program was officially launched on Tuesday as the organizers announced to look for 45,000 helpers serving for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

A web platform will open on Wednesday for those who are interested to participate in the Olympic Games as a volunteer, with a deadline set for May 3.

"They are the ones who gave us their first passion, the first contacts were made by volunteers. They play a leading role in French Sport, they also play a leading role in the organisation of the Games. They will be the face of the Paris 2024 Olympics," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said at a press conference.

In line with Paris' ambition to stage the Games for everyone, the organizers intend to bring in at least 3,000 volunteers with disabilities.

"People with disabilities often lack confidence in themselves and think of themselves as excluded from all these events," said the French minister for people with disabilities, Genevieve Darrieussecq. "And here we are telling them, 'No, on the contrary. Not only are you not excluded and we need you.'"

The candidates need to be at least 18 on January 1st, 2024, speak French or English and be available for a minimum of 10 days at the Olympics or Paralympics.

Paris Olympic Games are to take place from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 28 to September 8 next year.