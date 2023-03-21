Russia-China relations provide example of harmonious, constructive cooperation between major countries: Putin

The Russia-China relations provide an example of harmonious and constructive cooperation between major countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote Monday in the Chinese newspaper People's Daily, just before Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia.

In his signed article Russia and China: A Future-Bound Partnership, Putin addressed the friendly Chinese people and expected that his talks with Xi will "give a new powerful impetus" to bilateral cooperation in its entirety.

The visit reaffirms the "special nature" of the Russia-China partnership, which has always been built on mutual trust, and respect for each other's sovereignty and interests, he wrote.

The firm friendship between Russia and China is consistently growing stronger for the benefit and in the interest of our countries and peoples, the article said, adding that the progress made in the development of bilateral ties is impressive, and Russia-China relations have reached the highest level in their history and are gaining even more strength.

The two sides have reached an "unprecedented level of trust" in their political dialogue, and their strategic cooperation has become truly comprehensive in nature, said the article.

The Russian leader remarked that Russia and China have consistently worked to create an equitable, open and inclusive regional and global security system that is not directed against third countries.

Putin expressed his belief that the friendship and partnership based on the strategic choice of the peoples of the two countries will further grow and gain strength for the well-being and prosperity of Russia and China.