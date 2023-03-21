Probe into China Eastern Airlines flight crash continuing: CAAC

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the second black box recovered at the crash site of the China Eastern Airlines' plane in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Monday that its investigation into flight MU5735 that crashed a year ago is still in progress as the case is "very complex and extremely rare."

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 21, 2022, claiming the lives of all 132 people on board.

The aviation regulator said the CAAC and relevant departments conducted in-depth, meticulous, and rigorous technical investigations into the accident in the past year.

The investigation team will continue to conduct cause analysis and experimental verification work and release relevant information promptly according to the investigation progress, added the regulator.