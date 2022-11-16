Tibet sets up first airborne emergency rescue team

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has set up its first airborne rescue team for emergency response.

The 20-member team, co-established by the administration of emergency management in the city of Nyingchi and the city's forest fire brigade, will mainly be responsible for rescue and relief work in case of natural disasters and accidents in Nyingchi, according to the brigade.

Located in the southeast part of Tibet, Nyingchi has lush forests and complicated terrain, posing a great threat to firefighting work in case of forest fires.

The equipment of two helicopters gives the team great mobility in emergency response and rescue work, said Pu Tongmeng, captain of the team.

On Saturday, the team carried out an airborne drill to train for firefighting, delivery of rescuers, transfer of trapped personnel, and aerial patrol.