Xi meets French President Macron

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday morning.

Xi pointed out that in the past three years, the two sides have communicated closely through various means, so that China-France relations have maintained positive momentum of development, and the two countries have made positive progress on important cooperation.

Noting that at present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said as two important forces in the multipolar world, China and France, China and the EU should adhere to the spirit of independence and autonomy, as well as openness and cooperation to push bilateral relations for steady progress on the right track and inject stability and positive energy into the world.

China's unswerving efforts to promote high-level opening-up and its stride to advance the Chinese modernization will provide new opportunities for all countries in the world, including France, the Chinese president stressed.

For his part, Macron extended warm congratulations on Xi's re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the full success of the 20th CPC National Congress.

France upholds independent diplomacy and opposes bloc confrontation, Macron said.

In the face of the current turbulent international situation, the French side hopes to continue to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, equality and reciprocity with the Chinese side, strengthen high-level exchanges and dialogues, and deepen cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, aviation, as well as civil nuclear energy, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to carry out cooperation in France, Macron said.