China supports developing countries' demand on climate finance: envoy

China supports the demand of developing countries, especially the vulnerable ones, to appeal for loss and damage funds from rich countries in regard of impacts of climate change, China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua said here on Wednesday.

Xie, also the special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping, made the remarks during a press conference at the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

As a developing country, China also suffered huge losses this year due to climate disasters, Xie said, adding that "seeing the sufferings of other developing countries, we are fully aware of their feelings and are supportive of their demands."

He pointed out that the solution to the loss and damage issue is clear, that is the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities" established by the UNFCCC, the Paris Agreement, and the Kyoto Protocol, which are all based on scientific research and historical responsibilities.

"China is willing to, though not obliged to, help developing countries enhance their adaptability through South-South cooperation," Xie said, adding that China has provided 2 billion yuan (about 275.8 million U.S. dollars) to developing countries for adaptation and mitigation.

Xie urged developed countries to fulfill their pledges made at the Copenhagen Climate Change Conference more than a decade ago of providing 100 billion U.S. dollars annually to developing countries.

"It has been 13 years since developed countries pledged 100 billion U.S. dollars annually at the Copenhagen conference in 2009, but they have not fulfilled it until now," the Chinese climate envoy said.

Xie suggested developed countries to allocate 100 billion dollars this year, and set a timetable and roadmap for further fund increases after 2025 as required.

The Chinese climate envoy called on the developed countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement, instead of scrapping it. "What are we going to do here is not to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, but to convert the promise into action and to produce solid results."

Xie also introduced China's progress in the energy transition, methane emissions control and carbon trading.

The COP27 is being held in Egypt's coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh till Nov. 18.