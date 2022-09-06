China launches new remote sensing satellite group

China launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket on Tuesday to place a remote sensing satellite group in space.

The fifth batch of the Yaogan 35 family, the satellites were lifted at 12:19 pm (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

They will be mainly used to conduct scientific experiments, land resource surveys, agricultural product yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

This mission is the 436th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.