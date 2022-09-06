LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China launches new remote sensing satellite group

2022-09-06 14:14:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket on Tuesday to place a remote sensing satellite group in space.

The fifth batch of the Yaogan 35 family, the satellites were lifted at 12:19 pm (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

They will be mainly used to conduct scientific experiments, land resource surveys, agricultural product yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

This mission is the 436th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]