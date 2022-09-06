Universal Beijing Resort celebrates first birthday with discount tickets

Tourists visit the Universal Beijing Resort, June 24, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Universal Beijing Resort will sell three types of limited-time discount tickets from Sept. 13 to 30, 2022 to welcome its first anniversary.

The discount tickets include a 1.5-day dated ticket, a three-time ticket, and a birthday ticket package.

Among them, the price of the 1.5-day dated ticket is about 75 percent of the existing figure, and the three-time ticket, about half the price of three single-day tickets.

Besides, the amusement park is also promoting another two kinds of vacation packages on its first anniversary, including a premium and cost-effective edition, enabling customers to enjoy one-stop vacation services.

Visitors can buy these three kinds of tickets on both the resort’s official and mini apps as well as through franchised third-party apps like Ctrip and Meituan.