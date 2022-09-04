China to provide another 300 million yuan aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan as flood death toll surpasses 1,200

China announced another 300 million yuan (roughly $43 million) of aid to Pakistan after the emergency relief supplies worth of 100 million yuan were donated last week, as the death toll in the flood-ravaged country has reached 1,290 as of Saturday.

The Chinese Government has decided to provide relief supplies worthy of 300 million yuan to Pakistan, asking the Southern Asian country to list out what they need most as soon as possible so that the Chinese assistance can quickly arrive in the hands of the people in need, said Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

Attending a Saturday conference via video link with AKhtar Nawaz, chairman of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Luo noted that China can really empathize with Pakistan, which is suffering from floods unseen in several decades, and won't forget that Pakistan had donated all its makeshift tents to China in the Wenchuan earthquake, which killed at least 69,000 people in Southwest China's Sichuan Province in 2008.

China has sent some 3,000 tents through military aircraft and has prepared 200 tons of onions which will arrive in Pakistan through the Karakoram Highway within a week, Luo said.

Besides, "China Meteorological Administration has provided real-time weather forecast. Many Chinese citizens, enterprises and local governments are organizing donations to support Pakistan. China is willing to help Pakistan in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction," said Luo.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed high gratitude for Chinese assistance package of 400 million yuan, up from initial 100 million yuan. "This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people," Shehbaz tweeted.

The first batch of 3,000 tents, which were transported on Tuesday by two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, had reached the Pakistan, , said AKhtar, who also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," AKhtar said, explaining the latest floods and rescue situation in Pakistan, as well as the specific needs of local people.

According to Pakistan's NDMA, the floods have killed 1,290 people and affected more than 33 million people, ruining more than 1.46 million resident houses, 243 bridges and 5,563 kilometers of highways.