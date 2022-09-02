Cultural Exhibition of Countries along B&R opens during CIFTIS in Beijing

(ECNS)--The opening ceremony of the 7th Colorful World - Cultural Exhibition of Countries along the Belt and Road was held at Shougang Park during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, on Thursday.

The exhibition is held to promote communication and understanding among different countries through offline exhibitions, interactions and art performances, as well as live streaming.

The offline interaction, a new focus at this year’s event, aims to attract internet celebrities and more visitors. Visitors can get a “passport book” at the entrance, and may win a lucky bag after visiting all exhibition booths.

A Silk-Road-featured post office at the exhibition area offers postcards printed with distinctive cultural icons from countries along the Belt and Road.

What's more, a total of 12 art performances will be staged, in forms of folk operas, folk music, and acrobatics.

The annual exhibition during the CIFTIS was organized by the Information Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and was co-organized by CRI Online and Beijing Performance & Arts Group.

Over 30 ambassadors and representatives from International organizations participated in the opening ceremony, including the Lao Ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh, Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to China Analisa Low, representative from the UNESCO International Center for Creativity and Sustainable Development.

Themed "Cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future," the 2022 CIFTIS will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.