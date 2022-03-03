Number of new local COVID-19 cases on Chinese mainland continues to drop Wednesday

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17 fewer than the day before, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission's daily report showed that Guangdong reported 28 new local infections, while Inner Mongolia reported seven, Hubei reported four, Jilin and Shanghai each reported three. In the meantime, Guangxi reported two cases, and Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan each reported one.

A total of 160 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 143 asymptomatic cases were reported Wednesday, including 106 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, has risen to 109,964 by Wednesday.

There were 3,094 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom 20 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.