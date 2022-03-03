Athletes villages complete conversion for Paralympics

The three athletes villages for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games have successfully completed their conversion for the Paralympics, according to staff members.

More than 630 people checked in to the villages-in downtown Beijing, the capital's Yanqing district and the Zhangjiakou competition zone in neighboring Hebei province-on Friday, when they opened.

Forty-nine delegations have qualified to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, with more than 1,700 athletes and officials expected to move into the three villages before the Games open on Friday.

The village in Yanqing is expected to accommodate 512 athletes and team officials during the Games, while the village in Zhangjiakou is expected to serve more than 700 and the village in downtown Beijing about 500.

The fitness centers, entertainment centers and public squares at the villages have undergone many changes to incorporate temporary barrier-free facilities, such as a wheelchair dining area inside each restaurant and a wheelchair and prosthesis repair center in each of the public squares.

Accessible signs and ramps were added to buildings.

At the Yanqing Paralympic Village, all the passageways have been widened to 85 centimeters so that people in wheelchairs can pass by with ease. Inside the rooms, plugs, window handles and call buttons have been redesigned and placed lower.

Barrier-free facilities have been placed in the washrooms to assist people with various needs, and the beds are 10 cm lower than those used for the Winter Olympics, making it more convenient for wheelchair users to get in and out of bed.

"Pillows with the image of Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon are placed in all rooms," a staff member at the village said. "We will provide friendly services to all athletes and officials and make the village a home away from their homes."

With more than 80 athletes from 22 countries and regions expected to compete at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, four barrier-free routes have been set up for athletes, coaches, media representatives and spectators.

At the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing, specially designed cable cars will cater to the needs of athletes with lower limb disabilities. Netherlands coach Nicky Elsewaerd said the facilities at the center and the Yanqing Paralympic Village are the best he has seen.

"The facilities are perfect. Everything is good and acceptable," Elsewaerd said in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency. "We have big rooms and big bedrooms. They have special bedrooms for athletes with wheelchairs … it looks like your organizers in China did a good job."

A total of 640 barrier-free shuttle buses are ready and waiting to transport athletes to events.

Bus driver Zhang Hui said they have been equipped with low handrails and fittings that wheelchairs can be attached to.

Ninety-six Chinese athletes will compete in all six disciplines at the Winter Paralympics-wheelchair curling, para ice hockey, para Alpine skiing, para snowboarding, para cross-country skiing and para biathlon.