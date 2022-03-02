Ukraine, Russia to hold talks on Wednesday: Ukrainian official

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will hold the next round of talks on Wednesday.

"Negotiations will take place tonight," Arestovich told the local Suspilne TV channel.

The composition of the Ukrainian delegation will remain the same, Arestovich said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that it was unclear when the next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held.

Kuleba said on Facebook that Kiev was ready to negotiate, but would not work with "Russian ultimatums."

Russia and Ukraine conducted their first round of negotiations in Belarus on Monday, with both sides failing to reach a clear breakthrough.