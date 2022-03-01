Over 3.12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 5.73 million to reach over 3.12 billion on Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
