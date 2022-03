(ECNS) -- Ten new columns of photocopied collection of valuable ancient books and documents (100 volumes in total) are to be published.

From Vol. 61 to Vol. 70, 18 editions of the Four Medical Tantras will be presented.

The Four Medical Tantras is believed to have been created in the twelfth century and is considered the basis of Tibetan medical practice.

Compilation of these ten volumes started almost ten years ago.