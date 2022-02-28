Chinese mainland reports 87 new local COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Forty of the new local infections were reported in Guangdong while the rest were scattered in eight other provincial-level regions. Inner Mongolia and Guangxi each reported 11 cases, Tianjin reported nine, Hubei reported five, Shanxi and Heilongjiang each reported four, while Yunnan reported two, and Liaoning reported one, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 147 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.