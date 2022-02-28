LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 87 new local COVID-19 cases Sunday

1
2022-02-28 10:36:23Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Forty of the new local infections were reported in Guangdong while the rest were scattered in eight other provincial-level regions. Inner Mongolia and Guangxi each reported 11 cases, Tianjin reported nine, Hubei reported five, Shanxi and Heilongjiang each reported four, while Yunnan reported two, and Liaoning reported one, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 147 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]