DPRK conducts test for developing reconnaissance satellite

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted an important test on Sunday under a reconnaissance satellite development plan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

Conducted by the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defence Science, the test helped confirm the "characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices," the report said.

"The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite," it added.

On Sunday, South Korea's military said the DPRK fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters in the morning in its eighth missile test-firing this year.