U.S. politicization of human rights erodes foundation of human rights governance: report

2021-12-27 10:13:45Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A report published on Monday revealed that the United States has brazenly resorted to human rights politicization to maintain its political interests and global hegemony.

Released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the report said that the behaviors of the United States have seriously eroded the foundation that underlies the global human rights governance, gravely threatened the international development of human rights cause, and generated outrageously destructive consequences. 

 

Full Text: U.S. Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundations of Human Rights Governance

