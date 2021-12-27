LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 162 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

1
2021-12-27 09:27:18Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 152 were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Guangxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]