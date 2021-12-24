Cultural events featuring Beijing Winter Olympics held in New York

Multiple cultural events were recently held in New York to celebrate the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

U.S. Sichuan Chongqing General Association, U.S. Sichuan Chongqing General Commerce Group and multimedia entertainment company LuminoCity organized an event showcasing Beijing 2022 at Whitney Pond Park on Long Island on Wednesday evening.

Scores of runners participated in a ceremonial event after a few dignitaries delivered speeches in support of winter sports and Beijing 2022.

Linda Sun, deputy chief of staff for New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, read a letter of congratulations from the governor.

Gina Sillitti, a member of New York State Assembly, and Veronica Lurvey, a council member of the Town of North Hempstead, expressed their support for the event and their hope for a successful Beijing Winter Olympics.

Guided by the Olympic spirit, sporting activities can unite people for collaboration and joint efforts to deal with existing challenges, according to China's Consul General in New York, Huang Ping.

"We oppose any move to politicize sporting activities and welcome athletes from the United States and around the world to participate at the Beijing Winter Olympics and get a taste of China's cultural feast," Huang said at the event.

There is a special significance in holding the Olympic Games amid the challenges posed by the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling down of the global economy and climate change, added Huang.

The event combines the lantern festival with Chinese elements and running, which brings incredible new experiences to people, said Zeng Cheng, head of the U.S. Sichuan Chongqing General Association.

Separately, child performers presented a theatrical performance on Tuesday night at Flushing Town Hall in New York City in support of Beijing 2022.

The performance serves to improve friendship and better communication between the United States and China and "Chinese Americans are confident that Beijing would deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics," said David Cui, president of J.I.A. International, which organized the event in cooperation with United Chinese Community Organizations of Greater Washington.

Earlier, a Winter Olympics-themed day was celebrated at Snug Harbor Cultural Center &Botanical Garden in New York City featuring a photo exhibition and a lighting ceremony.