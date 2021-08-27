Vast majority of public cultural service venues in China offer free admission

All of China's public libraries, cultural centers and fine art galleries, as well as over 90 percent of the country's museums, are offering free admission for the general public, according to a press conference on Friday.

Barrier-free and zero-threshold entry has been implemented in these public cultural service venues, said Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism.

By the end of 2020, China had 3,212 public libraries, 618 fine art galleries, 5,788 museums, 40,000-plus cultural centers, and 575,400 cultural service centers at the village level, Hu said.