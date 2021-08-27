Hunan's first China-Europe freight train for free trade leaves for Russia

Hunan's first China-Europe freight train for free trade leaves Changsha on Thursday afternoon. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Hunan's first China-Europe freight train for free trade left Changsha, capital of Hunan, on Thursday afternoon, and will arrive in Russia's Minsk via northeast China's Manzhouli Port about 17 days later.

The freight train, with 100 containers in total, carries 710 tons of cargo valued at $4.38 million, including communications equipment, machinery, appliances, food and daily necessities from free trade corporations like SANY, Zoomlion and other companies qualified for export through market procurement.

Affected by COVID-19, international shipping prices have surged and foreign trade enterprises are urgently demanding international logistics channels. After Hunan Pilot Free Trade Zone was approved, various market entities gathered here, among which 3,295 new enterprises were established in Changsha, accounting for 73% of newly established businesses in the first half of 2021.

The free trade freight train has solved the problems of goods delivery while direct arrival has improved the efficiency of transportation and goods circulation, said a person in charge of Zoomlion.

Over 10 formal lines with nine to twelve trains per week on the China-Europe route from Changsha covers 29 cities of 14 countries in Europe and Asia.

A total of 579 China-Europe freight trains launched from Changsha as of Aug. 22 this year, guaranteeing foreign trade corridors outside Hunan and international supply chains.