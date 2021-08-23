Hurricane warning downgraded to tropical warning in northeast U.S.

The hurricane warning for Long Island, the southern coast of New England and Block Island in the northeast of the United States has been changed to a tropical storm warning, said an updated advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sunday morning.

Tropical storm Henri is expected to land in southern New England or on Long Island later Sunday morning or early in the afternoon, said the NHC.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, tropical storm Henri is around 15 miles in the east of Montauk Point of Long Island and around 50 miles in the south-southwest of Rhode Island's Providence while moving north-northwest at a speed of 12 miles per hour.

Still, a storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning are still in effect in Long Island, part of Massachusetts and other areas.

New York State declared a state of emergency Saturday for over 20 counties as Henri was heading toward the city's Long Island as a Category 1 hurricane.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo also activated 500 National Guard troops for deployment to Long Island and the Hudson Valley region to help localities with storm response.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued on Saturday afternoon in Suffolk County on Long Island encouraging people from Fire Island to leave on the same day.