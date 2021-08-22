China's power generation increases 13.2 pct in Jan-July

China's power generation continued to see double-digit growth in the first seven months of 2021, with power generated by clean energy growing rapidly.

Power generated by major firms in the country increased 13.2 percent year on year to 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours during the January-July period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The volume rose 12.2 percent from the same period in 2019, putting the average growth of the past two years at 5.9 percent.

In July, China's power generation rose 9.6 percent year on year to 758.6 billion kilowatt-hours.

Wind and nuclear power generation respectively surged 25.4 percent and 14.4 percent year on year in July.