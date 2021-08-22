LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's power generation increases 13.2 pct in Jan-July

1
2021-08-22 14:36:08Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China's power generation continued to see double-digit growth in the first seven months of 2021, with power generated by clean energy growing rapidly.

Power generated by major firms in the country increased 13.2 percent year on year to 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours during the January-July period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The volume rose 12.2 percent from the same period in 2019, putting the average growth of the past two years at 5.9 percent.

In July, China's power generation rose 9.6 percent year on year to 758.6 billion kilowatt-hours.

Wind and nuclear power generation respectively surged 25.4 percent and 14.4 percent year on year in July.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.