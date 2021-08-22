Land-sea freight route for western China busy

The number of land-sea freight trains in China's western regions surged 96 percent year on year, totaling 3,154 in the first seven months of 2021, according to China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. (China Railway).

During the period, the freight trains carried approximately 314,000 20-foot equivalent unit containers of goods, growing 287 percent from the same period in 2020, on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

The corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China. Chongqing Municipality is the center of operation for the corridor.

Over the past four years, the land-sea freight train services have expanded their destinations to more than 300 ports in over 100 countries and regions, with more than 500 categories of goods transported.

The train services of the corridor have been connected with those on China-Europe freight train routes, according to China Railway.