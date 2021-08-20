LINE

China adopts new law to protect personal information

China's top legislature on Friday voted to adopt a new law on personal information protection, which will take effect on Nov. 1.

Lawmakers approved the law at the closing meeting of a regular legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which started Tuesday.

When pushing information and business marketing to individuals through automated decision-making, personal information processors should provide options that don't target personal characteristics at the same time, or offer ways of rejection, says the law.

It stipulates that individual consent should be obtained when processing sensitive personal information such as biometrics, medical and health, financial accounts and whereabouts.

The law also requires suspension or termination of services for apps that illegally process personal data.

