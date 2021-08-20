LINE

China passes new law to protect doctors

2021-08-20 13:25:05Xinhua Editor : Li Yan

China has passed a law on protecting the lawful rights and interests of physicians, providing a legal guarantee for the implementation of the Healthy China strategy.

The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Friday.

The law, consisting of seven chapters and 67 articles, stipulates that Aug. 19 is observed as China's Doctors' Day.

It also makes provisions on the qualification examination and registration, rules of practice, training and assessment, supporting measures, and legal liabilities for physicians.

The law will take effect on March 1, 2022. 

