LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi replies to letter from veteran Party chiefs of border villages in SW China

1
2021-08-20 13:25:05Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged veteran Party chiefs from border villages of southwest China's Yunnan Province to play an exemplary role in leading villagers in building a beautiful homeland, maintaining ethnic unity, and safeguarding territorial integrity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday in his letter replying to 10 veteran Party chiefs from nine border villages of Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.