Highlights of int'l focus on evolving situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations and some countries including Pakistan, Iran, Russia and India have focused their concern over the fast changing situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban retakes the capital of Kabul from the U.S.-backed government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for efforts to uphold human rights in Afghanistan while chaos emerged around runaways at the Kabul international airport.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Afghanistan as the Taliban are retaking the capital city of Kabul, Guterres also called for efforts to prevent the country from again becoming a safe haven for terrorist organizations.

He called on the international community to be united and to utilize all available instruments to ensure the two principles -- first is to "respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons," and the second is to make sure that "Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations."

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) in a meeting Monday thoroughly deliberated on the emerging situation in Afghanistan and stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

"The NSC noted positively that major violence had been averted thus far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization/group against any country," the statement added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday vowed Iran's support to stability in Afghanistan, and urged a "national agreement" between all Afghan groups.

"The military defeat and the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan must become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in the country," Raisi said in remarks quoted by the Iranian Presidency's official website.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a phone discussion with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on Monday over the recent events unfolding in Afghanistan and the impact on Central Asian countries.

The phone conversation was held at the Russian side's initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to a statement by Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi, the Indian government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan and was in constant touch with the representatives of Indian communities in Afghanistan.

As the commercial operations at Kabul airport has been suspended, the government is now awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process, Bagchi added.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday in a statement that Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which may have an impact on the region and beyond.

Calling Afghanistan a fellow member of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and an integral part of South Asia, the statement said Bangladesh believes that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country.

On the same day in Sri Lanka, local media reported that the Taliban has called on Sri Lanka not to consider them as terrorists but instead see them as freedom fighters.

According to Daily Mirror, Taliban Spokesman and International Negotiator Suhail Shaheen said that Buddhist sites in Afghanistan would not be at risk under a Taliban-led administration.