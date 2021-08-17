Pakistan promotes inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, evacuation of personnel: ambassador

Pakistan is actively promoting an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan and helping evacuate diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and others from Kabul, said Pakistan's UN ambassador Munir Akram on Monday.

Leaders of a number of political parties and groups in Afghanistan, representing all the multi-ethnic groups, apart from the Pashtuns, were present in Islamabad and met with the Pakistani leadership on Monday, he told reporters.

"They have promised to engage continuously with the Taliban and to try to evolve an inclusive Afghan government. Pakistan will work with them and with the Taliban representatives to advance this objective -- the objective of an inclusive political government, which is important for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

Pakistan is also making efforts to facilitate the safe evacuation of diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and others from Afghanistan, said Akram.

"We are evacuating all diplomatic personnel who wish to evacuate and wish to come through Pakistan, all representatives of international agencies who have requested our help in being evacuated, and all other personnel who feel that they are in danger. We would be willing to look at the possibility of taking them out."

Whenever needed, arrangements will be made for issuing visas to such people on arrival in Pakistan, he said.

A facilitation center has been set up by the Pakistani Interior Ministry to ensure the expeditious processing of visas and other requirements to enable the smooth and timely evacuation from Kabul, said Akram. "We will try to mount a series of flights to Kabul Airport as soon as conditions allow in order to continue the evacuation, which we have already started."

On Monday, Pakistan evacuated 421 Afghan employees of the Danish Embassy in Kabul, he noted.

He said Pakistan has called on all Afghan parties, including the Taliban, to ensure the preservation of law and order in Kabul and elsewhere. The immediate priority should be at the maintenance of law and order and the safety and security of all Afghan civilians, especially women and children. Fundamental human rights must be upheld. All civilian property and infrastructure must be protected. There must be complete respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, said Akram.

The safety and security of the diplomatic community and premises, as well as UN personnel, humanitarian workers and other international staff is paramount. There is a need to urgently address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, he said.

Apart from these immediate actions, the international community should look ahead to other steps designed to promote durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said.

The infrastructure destroyed in this long conflict needs to be reconstructed, including the transport infrastructure which can enable Afghanistan to serve as a hub for regional trade and commerce.

The international community also needs to engage with the new authorities in Afghanistan to eliminate the threat posed by terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, he said.

The Pakistani ambassador regretted the fact that his country's request to participate in Monday's Security Council emergency meeting on Afghanistan was turned down by India, which holds the Security Council presidency for the month of August.

"This is most regrettable because we believe that Pakistan has an important contribution to make at this important and vital juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, and the stability and peace in our region," said Akram.