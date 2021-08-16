Malaysian cabinet led by PM Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered resignation to the King: Minister

A convoy carrying Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin leaves the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

The Malaysian cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered resignation to the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, a minister said Monday.

"The Cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong," Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a message on social media, referring to the country's King.

The message was posted as Muhyiddin visited the national palace at noon Monday, where he was believed to have an audience with Sultan Abdullah to tender resignation after losing the majority in the lower house of parliament.