LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Bingo Time: America must cure the 'procrastination'

1
2021-08-16 11:28:55Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- 70% of American adults getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, this "anti-epidemic assignment" set by U.S. President Biden himself should have been done before July 4th, but now it is a month later than the promised time.With sufficient vaccine reserves, the United States is, however, suffering from a serious "procrastination". The U.S. govenment is claiming young people think COVID-19 has little impact and therefore, are less willing to get vaccinated. However, their so-called "less willingness" is largely due to the fact that the U.S.government didn't pay enough attention to the virus in the early stages of the epidemic. In the face of spreading virus and increasing cases, it is better for the U.S. government to popularize epidemic prevention knowledge and vaccinate the American people than find an excuse for the "procrastination".

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.