Bingo Time: America must cure the 'procrastination'

(ECNS) -- 70% of American adults getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, this "anti-epidemic assignment" set by U.S. President Biden himself should have been done before July 4th, but now it is a month later than the promised time.With sufficient vaccine reserves, the United States is, however, suffering from a serious "procrastination". The U.S. govenment is claiming young people think COVID-19 has little impact and therefore, are less willing to get vaccinated. However, their so-called "less willingness" is largely due to the fact that the U.S.government didn't pay enough attention to the virus in the early stages of the epidemic. In the face of spreading virus and increasing cases, it is better for the U.S. government to popularize epidemic prevention knowledge and vaccinate the American people than find an excuse for the "procrastination".