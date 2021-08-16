Taliban confirms no danger to embassies, foreign nationals in Kabul

Muhammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar's capital Doha, stressed on Sunday evening that there is no danger to embassies, diplomatic missions and foreign nationals in the Afghan capital Kabul, pledging that the Taliban will maintain security across the country.

"We assure all embassies, diplomatic missions, institutions and residences of foreign nationals in Kabul that there is no danger to them," Naeem said on his Twitter account.

He stressed that the forces of the Taliban movement are tasked with maintaining security in Kabul and other cities in the country.

The Taliban announced on Sunday that it has taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul, and will announce the establishment of the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" soon, according to media reports.

Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah said in a video post on his Facebook page that Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has left the country on Sunday night.