Anti-China group Civil Human Rights Front announces dissolution

The Civil Human Rights Front, an anti-China group in Hong Kong, announced Sunday its dissolution in a statement after its members recently agreed unanimously on the decision to disband.

Founded in 2002, the front did not registered as a company or a legal organization. It has been engaging in activities that oppose China and destabilize Hong Kong, claiming itself as "peaceful, rational and non-violence" and "fighting for democracy."

Figo Chan Ho-wun, the convener of the front, was arrested.

The Hong Kong police said earlier that investigations will be made into suspected violations of the national security law in Hong Kong by related people of the front.