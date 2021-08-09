LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Research report debunks "America Ranked First" claim in COVID-19 response

1
2021-08-09 20:51:31Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Three think tanks on Monday released a research report exposing the truth about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report was written in response to some U.S. media rating the United States as "number one in the world" for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "'America Ranked First'?! The Truth about America's Fight against COVID-19," the research looked into the topic from five aspects, namely "For partisan competitions, not for the lives," "Anti-science and against common-sense measures," "System failures result in the pandemic difficult to control," "The pandemic exacerbated the social gap" and "Willful destruction of global resistance to the pandemic."

The report was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, the Taihe Institute and the Intellisia Institute. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.