Three think tanks on Monday released a research report exposing the truth about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report was written in response to some U.S. media rating the United States as "number one in the world" for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "'America Ranked First'?! The Truth about America's Fight against COVID-19," the research looked into the topic from five aspects, namely "For partisan competitions, not for the lives," "Anti-science and against common-sense measures," "System failures result in the pandemic difficult to control," "The pandemic exacerbated the social gap" and "Willful destruction of global resistance to the pandemic."

The report was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, the Taihe Institute and the Intellisia Institute.