U.S. hits 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination goal amid surging Delta cases

Seventy percent of U.S. adults have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, showed data published Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The milestone came about a month behind President Joe Biden's Fourth of July goal.

As of Monday, 70 percent of U.S. adults ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose while 60.6 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC.

The current seven-day average of daily new cases increased 64.1 percent compared with the previous seven-day data, according to a CDC weekly report. Nationally, the proportion of cases attributed to B.1.617.2 (Delta) is predicted to increase to 82.2 percent.

Over 35 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 613,488 people have died from the disease in the United States as of Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).