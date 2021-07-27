LINE

China wins 10m air pistol mixed team at Tokyo Olympics

China withstood the challenge from ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) to win 10m air pistol mix team gold 16-14 at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin shot for 10.1 and 10.7 points respectively in the deciding round to clinch the second gold medal for the Chinese shooting team.

Trailing 0-4 after a slow start, China tied the game 8-8 before establishing a 14-10 advantage, with a perfect 10.9 points from Jiang.

The resilient Russian athletes Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina made it a one-round match, levelling the score 14-14, before the Chinese shooter held their breath and claimed gold.

Ukraine beat Serbia 16-12 for the bronze.

