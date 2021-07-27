LINE

South Korea, DPRK resume cross-border communication line: Yonhap

2021-07-27 10:30:28Xinhua Editor : Li Yan

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) restored their cross-border communication line that had been severed for over a year, the South Korean presidential Blue House said Tuesday.

The Blue House said in a statement that the two Koreas decided to resume their direct communication hotline from 10:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

All of the inter-Korean communication lines had been severed since June last year when the DPRK cut off them in protest against Seoul's failure to stop civic activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the DPRK. 

