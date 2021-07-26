LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

CDC may back wearing masks against COVID-19, even for vaccinated: Fauci

1
2021-07-26 09:40:42Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing revising its COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, on Sunday.

Fauci told CNN that he has taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration."

He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase among the unvaccinated across the United States.

Health experts have blamed the recent surges on the low vaccination rates and the accelerating Delta variant transmission. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.