China releases negative list for cross-border services trade in Hainan

China's commerce ministry has released a negative list for cross-border trade in services in its southern island province of Hainan, the first negative list for services trade in the country.

The list outlined 70 special management measures in 11 categories for overseas services providers, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

For areas not included in the list, domestic and overseas services providers shall have a level playing field and enjoy equal market access in Hainan free trade port, the statement said.